Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 733.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the January 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

AIHS opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

