Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 781.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

