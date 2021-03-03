Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 781.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MACE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43.
About Mace Security International
