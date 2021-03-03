RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.47

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 16081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

