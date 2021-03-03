Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.89

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 119130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

