Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.90

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 28569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

