BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.35

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 34003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.