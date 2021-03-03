Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)’s (TPK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.75) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.25.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.