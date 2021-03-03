Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)’s (TPK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.75) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.25.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

