Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £690.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.15. Provident Financial plc has a one year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61).

Get Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) alerts:

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.