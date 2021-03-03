Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).
Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £690.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.15. Provident Financial plc has a one year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61).
About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L)
