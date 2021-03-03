British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,569 ($33.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,680.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,681.77. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

