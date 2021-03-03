DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.47.

XRAY stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -257.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

