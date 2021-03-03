Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE:KRP opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

