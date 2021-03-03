Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

