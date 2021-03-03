Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$30.74 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.87. The company has a market cap of C$907.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds bought 4,525 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at C$341,738.35.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.