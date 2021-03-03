American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AFIN stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

