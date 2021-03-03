American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.