Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.30.

CXB opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$529.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

