Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an ourperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.85.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.65.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

