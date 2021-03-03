1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

