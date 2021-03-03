KeyCorp Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $46.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of GOLF opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

