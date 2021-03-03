Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.55 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

