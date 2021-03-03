Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.80 $64.54 million $0.47 28.85 Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 3.15 $12.95 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates three full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; one full service branch in Rockland County; two full service branch offices in Orange County; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

