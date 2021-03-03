Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Lifted by Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

