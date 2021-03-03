Boingo Wireless Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,839% compared to the average volume of 299 put options.

Shares of WIFI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 55.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

