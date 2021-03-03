Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $187.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

