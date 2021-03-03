HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

