$990.62 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report sales of $990.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.00 million. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

CTLT opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $400,823,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,616,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.