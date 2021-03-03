Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.20. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

