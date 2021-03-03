Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

CVE ORE opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$319.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,554,300.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

