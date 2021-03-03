Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
CVE ORE opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$319.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96.
About Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.