$24.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce $24.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $41.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.45 million to $123.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

