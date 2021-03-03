FY2021 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

ELAN opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

