Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of East Asia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

