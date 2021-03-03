Credit Suisse Group Increases Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

