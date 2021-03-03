Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.48.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.