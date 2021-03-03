Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $167.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $160.27 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.