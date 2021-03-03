TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Short Interest Update

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 197.2% from the January 28th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TSIA stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.
TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile
