TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Short Interest Update

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 197.2% from the January 28th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TSIA stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

