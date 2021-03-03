Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

