Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

