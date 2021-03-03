TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of TC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

