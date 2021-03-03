Photronics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Photronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

