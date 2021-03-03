FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

HRTX opened at $17.68 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

