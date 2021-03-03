William Blair Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Stericycle stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

