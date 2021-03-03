Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) PT Raised to $15.50 at B. Riley

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

TGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

