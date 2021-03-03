AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

