AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $23.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.