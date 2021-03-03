Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Cinemark stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

