Canaccord Genuity Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $110.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

