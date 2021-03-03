Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $90.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

