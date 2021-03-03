Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $14.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Livent stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Livent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 34.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

