The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $331.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of EL opened at $289.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $22,589,751. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

