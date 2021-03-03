Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $123.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

HLT stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

