Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $12.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $403.78 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.45 and a 200 day moving average of $376.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

