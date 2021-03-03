Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.15. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

